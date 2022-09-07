Jennifer Lawrence says she’ll always be paid less in Hollywood “because of my vagina”

Jennifer Lawrence has voiced her frustration with the gender pay gap in Hollywood, stating she’ll always be paid less “because of my vagina”.

Speaking to Vogue for their October cover story, the Oscar-winning star acknowledged that actors of her level of fame are “often” overpaid but that she still finds the difference “bothersome”.

“It doesn’t matter how much I do. I’m still not going to get paid as much as that guy, because of my vagina?” she said.

Her comments come following reports that she earned $5million (£4.4million) less than Leonardo DiCaprio for the Netflix movie Don’t Look Up. The pair starred together in the 2021 Adam McKay comedy about two scientists who warn the world of an approaching comet with the potential to wipe out all human life.

But despite being the first name on the call sheet for production, Lawrence reportedly earned $25m (£21.6m) for the film, compared to DiCaprio’s $30m (£26m).

Elsewhere in her interview with Vogue, Lawrence expressed her anger at the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, while reflecting on the recent birth of her son.

“I remember a million times thinking about it while I was pregnant,” she said. “Thinking about the things that were happening to my body. And I had a great pregnancy. I had a very fortunate pregnancy. But every single second of my life was different. And it would occur to me sometimes: What if I was forced to do this?”

Lawrence went on to explain how the ruling created a political rift in her family, one that she’s been trying to repair since giving birth. “I just worked so hard in the last five years to forgive my dad and my family and try to understand: It’s different. The information they are getting is different [due to them living in Louisville, Kentucky]. Their life is different.” she said.

“I’ve tried to get over it and I really can’t. I can’t. I’m sorry I’m just unleashing, but I can’t fuck with people who aren’t political anymore. You live in the United States of America. You have to be political. It’s too dire. Politics are killing people.”

Lawrence added: “I don’t want to disparage my family, but I know that a lot of people are in a similar position with their families. How could you raise a daughter from birth and believe that she doesn’t deserve equality? How?”

Back in 2018, the actress spoke of being “certainly mistreated” throughout her career, citing “abusive behaviour” from industry executives.