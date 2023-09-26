Jeon Jong-seo opens up about working with boyfriend Lee Chung-hyun on ‘Ballerina’

South Korean actress Jeon Jong-seo has opened up about what it was like working with her boyfriend and Ballerina director Lee Chung-hyun for the film.

Jeon Jong-seo stars in Ballerina as former bodyguard Ok-ju, who heads down a path revenge to hunt down Choi Pro (Money Heist: Korea‘s Kim Ji-hoon), the man responsible for the death of her close friend, ballerina Min-hee (Miraculous Brothers actress Park Yu-rim).

Notably, Ballerina is directed by the actress’ boyfriend, Lee Chung-hyun. The pair went public with their relationship in 2021 December, after working with him for the 2020 Netflix film The Call.

Yesterday (September 25), the couple attending the production presentation of Ballerina in Seoul, where they opened up about what it was like to work with each other while in a relationship.

Jeon Jong-seo spoke about how both she and Lee were “careful not to make any other actors or staff members feel uneasy because of our relationship”, per SBS Star. However, the actress also noted that she had “enjoyed” the production process and “tried my hardest to contribute to the picture”.

Meanwhile, Lee Chung-hyun said he believed that “there were more advantages than disadvantages” of being a couple on set together. “We were able to talk freely with one another,” he said.

“On top of that, we didn’t have to talk much because we were so familiar with each other’s characters that we just knew how to deal with each other,” the director added. “I think it had a positive effect on both of us.”

However, co-star Kim Ji-hoon had a different view of the pair’s working relationship, saying it was more akin to “a high school homeroom and there were two students secretly dating”.

“Whenever they were waiting for one another on set, they tried not to show how much they cared for each other but it still showed. It was adorable. They were like high school lovers,” he recalled.

Ballerina will premiere October 6 on Netflix. The day prior, the film will make its world premiere at the 28th Busan International Film Festival, which runs from October 4 to October 13 at the Busan Cinema Center. Watch the trailer for Ballerina here.