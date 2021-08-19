Jeong Byeong-gil’s ‘The Villainess’ to receive US remake

Popular South Korean action film The Villainess will be getting an English remake.

Originally directed by Jeong Byeong-gil, the upcoming English-language The Villainess reboot is set to be adapted by Amazon Studios, per an announcement made via Yonhap News Agency. Amazon Studios is an American production house, who was previously behind hit series and films such as The Wilds and the Oscar-award-winning film Manchester By The Sea.

Skybound Entertainment, the production company behind the Walking Dead series, will also jump on the remake alongside Star Trek Beyond screenwriter Doug Jung. Jeong is also reportedly on board to assist in adapting The Villainess for the American small screen.

The Villainess tells a tale of a highly-trained female assassin who embarks on a fresh chapter after completing an undercover mission, but soon discovers dark secrets about her past. The original 2017 film was a massive success, having premiered at the Cannes Film Festival that same year.

The Villainess is not the first Korean film or series to receive a remake for Western audiences. According to Yonhap, Next Entertainment World (NEW), the movie-distributor corporation for Korea, had also signed a deal for a Spanish-language remake of hit comedy film Miracle In Cell No. 7. Rock and Ruz is set to produce the upcoming reboot, a production house co-founded by Miguel Ruz, who was a producer for the Netflix sci-fi series Black Mirror.

A English-language spin-off of Oscar-winning film Parasite, directed by Bong Joon-ho, is also in the works at HBO. In July, Bong said that he is working closely with Succession‘s Adam McKay to bring the project to life.

“[The television series] will be something of great genius, I hope. I worked with Adam McKay and he’s figuring out the scenario. We’re going to do it in the United States,” said the director.