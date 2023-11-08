Jeremy Allen White recalls a failed meeting for a “Marvel-y movie”

Jeremy Allen White has revealed that he once had a failed meeting with executives for a “Marvel-y movie” that went wrong.

Speaking to GQ Magazine to promote his new film The Iron Claw, White – best known for his roles as Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto in The Bear and Lip Gallagher in Shameless – recalled a meeting for a “Marvel-y” film that he thinks he played “all wrong”.

“I had a meeting for a kind of Marvel-y movie, and I had an attitude,” White said to GQ Magazine. “I think I played it all wrong.” According to the actor, he wasn’t afraid to show his scepticism in front of the film executives he was meeting with. He asked them: “ ‘Tell me about why should I do your movie.’”

Advertisement

White’s attitude seemingly backfired immediately. “They were like, ‘Fuck you,’” White recalled. “And I was like, ‘Right on.’” White did not clarify if the meeting was with Marvel executives or another studio focused on superhero films.

Jeremy Allen White went on to ponder on how superhero films have seemingly become the pinnacle of an actor’s career: “I am confused at how the pinnacle of an actor’s career has ended up in that place. They get really good filmmakers to do those movies and obviously they get really good actors to do those movies… I played it the way I wanted to play it.”

Instead, White says he’s interested in “$25 million drama that I think most actors want to make”, like The Iron Claw and The Bear. In The Iron Claw, White stars alongside Zac Efron, Harris Dickinson and Lily James among others. The film is based on the true story of the Von Erichs, a family dynasty of wrestlers. The film will premiere in the US this December, and in the UK on February 9, 2024.

The Bear was renewed at FX for a third season earlier this week (November 6). At the time of publishing, a targetted release date has yet to be announced, partially due to the ongoing Hollywood actors’ strike.