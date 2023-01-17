Jeremy Renner provides update following serious snowplough accident: “Missing my happy place”

Jeremy Renner has provided an update on his condition after suffering a serious snowplough accident.

The actor was left in critical condition in a hospital ICU following an accident on January 1. The Marvel Cinematic Universe star suffered “blunt chest trauma” and “orthopaedic injuries”. However, he has since been sharing promising updates about his health on social media.

On Monday (January 16), the Hawkeye actor took to his Instagram Stories to share an image of his snow-covered home in Reno, Nevada. “Missing my happy place,” he captioned the post, as he continues his recovery in hospital.

Renner, who spent his 52nd birthday in hospital on January 7, last shared an update on Friday, when he posted a video of himself going for a medical scan. “I wish you all a very special night,” he wrote over the clip.

According to PEOPLE, Renner is said to be “on the mend, but faces a long road to recovery”.

“Jeremy is making positive progress,” a source told the website, echoing the comments of Renner’s sister Kym, who previously said that her brother was “crushing all progress goals”.

She added: “We couldn’t feel more positive about the road ahead. If anyone knows Jeremy, he is a fighter and doesn’t mess around.”

Following the news of Renner’s accident – and subsequent rush to hospital – on New Year’s Day, a representative on January 2 shared that he had undergone surgery.

In a statement to Deadline, the actor’s rep added: “He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition.

“Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families. They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans.”

A number of directors and co-stars have sent messages of support. James Gunn, director of Guardians Of The Galaxy, wrote on Twitter: “My heart is with @JeremyRenner.”

Mark Ruffalo, who plays Bruce Banner/The Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, shared on Instagram: “Prayers up for our brother @jeremyrenner on a full and speedy recovery. Please send healing goodness his way.”