Jeremy Renner reunites with snowplough that left him in critical condition

Jeremy Renner has been reunited with the snowplough that crushed him on New Year’s Day.

The actor was left in critical condition in a hospital ICU following the incident in Reno, Nevada, suffering blunt chest trauma, orthopaedic injuries, and breaking over 30 bones in his body. He was trying to save his nephew from the sliding vehicle when the accident happened.

Renner was airlifted to a local hospital where he underwent surgery, before he was later released on January 18, 2023.

The plough had been impounded by the police since the accident. On Thursday (March 23), however, Renner revealed the plough had now returned to his home.

Sharing a picture of the vehicle on his Instagram Stories with a prayer-hands emoji, Renner wrote: “She’s finally making her way home!”

A second clip showed the plough travelling up a road with a police car, which the actor captioned: “The cat [gets] a police escort… Feels like The Green Mile!”

On January 21, Renner posted thanks to his fans for their support, writing: “Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years… Spawned from tragedy for my entire family and quickly focused into uniting actionable love.

“I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness for my family and I… Much love and appreciation to you all. These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens.”

The actor’s next project is his upcoming documentary series Rennervations, which sees Renner “give back to communities around the world by reimagining unique purpose-built vehicles to meet a community’s needs,” as per a synopsis.

Rennervations is released on Disney+ on April 12, 2023.