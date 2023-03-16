Jeremy Renner shares nephew’s touching note following snow plow accident

Jeremy Renner has shared an image of a hand-written note from his nephew following the Hawkeye star’s snow plow accident earlier this year.

Posting to his Instagram Story on March 15, as captured by Variety, the touching note from his nephew reads: “I am very lucky because my uncle is Hawkeye (which is one of the Avengers). I am also very lucky that my uncle is alive from his accident.”

Renner received life-threatening injuries at the start of the year when he was crushed by his snow plow in an accident that had left him in critical condition. The Hurtlocker star suffered “blunt chest trauma” and “orthopaedic injuries” in the New Year’s Day accident before being airlifted to hospital.

He received emergency surgery the following day, according to a statement from his representative. In late January, the actor shared in an update with his fans via social media that he had broken more than 30 bones in his body from the accident.

Most recently, in late February, Renner shared that he is already rehabbing his injuries, telling his fans that he’s willing to do “whatever it takes” to get better.

Prior to that, Renner’s friend and Avengers co-star Paul Rudd issued a glowing update on his friend’s health. Rudd told an interviewer: “He’s [Renner] doing well. He’s the best guy and he’s awesome.”