Jessica Chastain threw up in her mouth and kissed co-star during stage play

Jessica Chastain has recalled throwing up in her mouth before kissing a co-star during a stage production.

The actor was appearing in a production of A Doll’s House when the “really gross” incident occurred.

While appearing on the SmartLess podcast, Chastain was asked by hosts Will Arnett and Sean Hayes about the worst thing that happened during her time working on the Tony-nominated play.

“I can say it now, ’cause we’re closed,” she responded. “This is really gross, what I’m gonna tell you guys.”

She then explained: “I threw up. I threw up and I swallowed it. And no one knew!

“I was kinda, like, sobbing and I leaned over and it happened,” Chastain added. “I had to kiss someone! Yes! It was a nightmare and I couldn’t explain.”

She added that though the directive is for the kiss to be “sensual,” on the evening in question “it was definitely a closed mouth kiss.”

She added: “The second we had the curtain call and the curtain came down, I said, ‘you guys, I’m so sorry, I vomited.'”

Elsewhere, Chastain recently revealed that she changed a scene in George & Tammy after the original draft “deeply disturbed” her.

Chastain and Michael Shannon star as country music singers Tammy Wynette and George Jones in the Showtime series, which follows their careers and tumultuous relationship.

In the first episode, George confronts Tammy’s soon-to-be ex-husband Don Chapel (Pat Healy). Speaking to Marie Claire, Chastain said in an early outline of the script, George gets Tammy alone by distracting Don with an escort.

Chastain, who is a producer on the show, explained that she was “disturbed” by the escort subplot and had it subsequently removed.

“I read it and I was deeply disturbed,” Chastain said. “[Tammy] was just kind of sitting there. People were creating stuff so she could be caught rather than her making decisions.”