Jessie Buckley is stalked by Rory Kinnear in Alex Garland’s ‘Men’ trailer

The official trailer for Alex Garland’s new horror film Men, starring Jessie Buckley and Rory Kinnear, has just been released – check it out below.

The film stars Buckley as Harper, a woman taking a solo holiday after a tragic incident involving her husband.

An official synopsis for Men reads: “A young woman goes on a solo vacation in the English countryside after the death of her ex-husband.”



Kinnear stars as Geoffrey, the owner of the property Harper stays in – and also appears as a number of men she meets in the village.

Harper’s ex-husband is played by I May Destroy You star Paapa Essiedu. No other cast members have been confirmed at the time of writing.

Back in 2020, Garland described Men as a “low-budget horror movie” he was working on.

“I don’t know if it’s unrealistic or not. Always at this particular moment, a film always feels unrealistic, but then somehow it works out.”

Garland revealed that the idea for the new horror film came about from the ashes of another project, a TV series about the lack of effective social protests in recent times, which he hoped to recruit the cast of his 2020 drama series Devs for.

“At some point with civil disobedience, you have to start smashing stuff up. So I was writing about the need to smash stuff up,” he said of the idea, before revealing that the wave of Black Lives Matter protests, which took place across the planet after the killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis in May, changed his mind over the subject matter for the original series.

“I thought, ‘So now what I’m writing is pointless’,” he said of the original idea. “In a good way. I almost felt glad, weirdly.”

Men is set to be released on May 20 in the US. A UK release date is yet to be confirmed.