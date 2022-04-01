Jim Carrey is considering retiring from acting after ‘Sonic 2’

Jim Carrey has said he is considering retiring from acting.

The actor revealed in a recent interview, per Variety, that his most recent film – Sonic the Hedgehog 2 – might be his last.

“Well, I’m retiring,” Carrey said. “Yeah, probably. I’m being fairly serious. It depends. If the angels bring some sort of script that’s written in gold ink that says to me that it’s going to be really important for people to see, I might continue down the road, but I’m taking a break.”

The actor went on: “I really like my quiet life and I really like putting paint on canvas, I really love my spiritual life and I feel like — and this is something you might never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists — I have enough. I’ve done enough. I am enough.”

In a three-star review of Sonic 2, NME wrote: “Sonic 2 is certainly a fan-pleaser and comes pre-loaded with a post-credits scene that hints at more action (and more game throwbacks) to come. Who remembers that dodgy first design now?”

James Marsden, who plays Sheriff Tom Wachowski in both films, recently spoke to NME about the original character design controversy.

“Obviously this movie hinges on getting that right, that’s a huge component of the whole thing,” Marden said. “I think we were all in sync with this idea that this is an opportunity to take something that’s maybe viewed as negative and turn it not only into a positive by getting the animation right but also the message you’re sending to the fans that we’re listening to you.”

Meanwhile, Jim Carrey recently called the Oscars “spineless” for giving Will Smith a standing ovation for winning Best Actor after he slapped Chris Rock on stage.

“I was sickened,” Carrey said. “I was sickened by the standing ovation. I felt like Hollywood is just spineless en masse. It really felt like this is a clear indication that we’re not the cool club anymore.”