Jim Carrey’s “insane” birthday guest list goes viral

The guest list for Jim Carrey‘s recent birthday celebrations has gone viral online.

The comedian and actor celebrated his 62nd birthday last week (January 17), enjoying a meal in Los Angeles with a number of famous faces.

A photo of the occasion has now appeared online courtesy of friend Jeff Ross, who took to Instagram with a group shot.

Included alongside Carrey were Adam Sandler, Seth Green, Ben Schwartz, Howie Mandel, Craig Robinson, Cary Elwes, David Spade, Jimmy Kimmel and Bill Burr.

“The Laugh Supper ! Happy birthday Jim Carrey ! We love you !” Ross captioned the photo.

Many have shared their delight in the comments, with DJ Diplo calling it an “insane group”.

“I’m hanging this in my dining room,” another joked, while a third added: “Holy shit! How many legends can fit in one room?!”

“Telling my kids this was Jesus Christ and his apostles,” a fourth joked.

Carrey is well known for starring in the likes of Ace Ventura, Dumb and Dumber, The Truman Show and recently the Sonic the Hedgehog film series.

Back in 2022, he confirmed he was leaving Twitter (now known as X), which comes as a slew of celebrities quit the platform in the wake of Elon Musk’s takeover that year.

“I’m leaving Twitter, but 1st here’s a cartoon I made with my friend Jimmy Hayward,” he shared alongside an animated video of one of his paintings.

“It’s based on my painting of a crazy old Lighthouse Keeper, standing naked in a storm, summoning the angels and shining his lamp to guide us through a treacherous night. I love you all so much!”

Carrey was also one of 100 Canadian celebrities banned from visiting Russia by Vladimir Putin amid sanctions against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s support of Ukraine in the ongoing war.