J.K. Rowling says she would “happily” do prison time for her transgender views

J.K. Rowling has said she would “happily” go to prison rather than refer to transgender women as “women”.

On Tuesday (October 17), the Harry Potter author posted an image on X which showed the slogan, “Repeat after us: trans women are women,” with the caption: “No.”

In response, a commenter appeared to refer to a report on The Mail On Sunday, which said Labour are looking to introduce plans to make deliberately using the wrong pronouns a hate crime, which could result in a prison sentence.

“Vote Labour, get a two year stretch!” the reply read. In response, Rowling said she would do prison time to stand by her views.

“I’ll happily do two years if the alternative is compelled speech and forced denial of the reality and importance of sex,” she wrote. “Bring on the court case, I say. It’ll be more fun than I’ve ever had on a red carpet.”

Rowling went onto jokingly describe her hopes for prison duties, adding: “Hoping for the library, obviously, but I think I could do ok in the kitchen. Laundry might be a problem. I have a tendency to shrink stuff/turn it pink accidentally. Guessing that won’t be an issue if it’s mostly scrubs and sheets, though.”

The author has faced a backlash for a number of remarks which have been perceived as transphobic, stemming back to 2020. Harry Potter stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint have all spoken out against her views and defended transgender women and men.

A number of actors have also come to Rowling’s defence, including Evanna Lynch, Helena Bonham Carter and Jim Broadbent.

Earlier this year, HBO announced a TV adaptation of Harry Potter is in development, with Rowling on board as an executive producer.