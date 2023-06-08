Jodie Comer leaves Broadway performance early due to New York air crisis: “I can’t breathe”

Actor Jodie Comer was forced to leave her Broadway performance early yesterday (June 7) due to the ongoing air crisis in New York City.

Comer took to the stage for a performance in her one-woman Broadway play, Prima Facie, but it was cut short after the actor reportedly told audiences “I can’t breathe in this air.”

New York is currently experiencing an air quality crisis. Created by over 400 active wildfires taking place in Canada, vast stretches of smoke have spread across several states in the northeastern part of the country — with the air quality in New York described as “very unhealthy” by Mayor Eric Adams (via New York Times).

“We recommend all New Yorkers limit outdoor activity to the greatest extent possible,” Adams added. “Those with pre-existing respiratory problems, like heart or breathing problems, as well as children and older adults, may be especially sensitive and should stay indoors at this time.”

Eyewitnesses at Comer’s performance yesterday recalled how a stage manager helped her off stage around three minutes into the matinée performance of her show. It resumed soon after with Comer’s understudy Dani Arlington taking over, a spokesperson for the play confirmed to Variety.

A spokesperson for the show also later confirmed to the Hollywood Reporter that Comer “had difficulty breathing due to the poor air quality in New York City”.

Elsewhere in New York, performances of Hamilton and Camelot were also cancelled hours before show time on Wednesday night as a result of the poor air quality.

“Tonight’s performance of Hamilton will not go on as scheduled,” Shane Marshall Brown, a spokesperson for the production, said. “The hazardous air quality in New York City has made it impossible for a number of our artists to perform this evening” (via The Guardian).

Prima Facie tells the story of a lawyer grappling with the fallout from a sexual assault. The show has earned widespread praise, with Comer winning an Olivier award for her performance. The show has also been nominated for four Tony Awards, including one for Comer’s performance.

In other New York news, organisers for this year’s Governors Ball have confirmed that the festival is still set to go ahead as scheduled, despite the unhealthy air quality in New York.

This year’s instalment is set to take place at its new home of Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens this weekend (June 9-11), and will feature headline slots from Kendrick Lamar, Lizzo, and Odesza.

Despite the conditions, organisers of Governors Ball have confirmed that the three-day festival is expected to go ahead as planned.

“We’re closely monitoring the air quality with weather experts and are in close contact with city officials,” a statement from the festival read, shared on Twitter. “At this time, the festival is continuing as planned. We are hopeful that conditions will improve in the coming days and are looking forward to a great weekend,” it read.