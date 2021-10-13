Jodie Comer recalls Ben Affleck’s shock at hearing real accent

Jodie Comer has recalled the moment when her co-star Ben Affleck heard her Liverpudlian accent for the first time.

The pair appear together in Ridley Scott’s upcoming epic The Last Duel, in which Comer speaks with a French accent as Marguerite de Carrouges, the wife of Matt Damon’s Jean de Carrouges.

In her internationally acclaimed show Killing Eve, Comer speaks primarily with a Russian accent when playing assassin Villanelle.

However, when Comer and Affleck were recently together at the Venice Film Festival promoting the film, Affleck was shocked to hear Comer speak in her native voice.

“I think that was the first time Ben heard me solidly speaking in my own voice, and he was like, ‘Whoa, hang on a minute?!'” Comer told LadBible.

She continued: “So that was funny, but I think people generally do know that I’m from Liverpool now… I think?”

In a recent interview, Damon and Affleck, who also co-wrote the film along with screenwriter Nicole Holofcener, have declared The Last Duel to be a feminist film.

“And this movie principally was really exciting to me because of the character of Marguerite – her extraordinary strength and bravery seemed very obvious when I read the book,” Affleck said.

“This was an incredible woman from history who is an early known recorded person who spoke out against a powerful man who assaulted her. Naturally, that seemed relevant – and also incredibly thrilling, and a story that could generate a lot of catharsis and empathy, and one that I hoped would develop in the viewer a sense of compassion and, we hope, the idea that we might look at one another in a different way.”