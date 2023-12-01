Jodie Foster: “Hopefully people will be sick of” superhero movies soon

Jodie Foster has shared her thoughts on superhero films, saying that she hopes “people will be sick” of them in the near future.

The comments from the actor arose during a new interview, when she shared her lack of enthusiasm towards the genre and revealed that she sees the popularity as a “phase” that has gone on too long for her liking.

Discussing her recent supporting role in the Netflix series Nyad – which has gathered a healthy dose of Oscar buzz – Foster went on to share which films she has enjoyed in recent years. Here, she said that although she is a fan of some superhero movies, none of them have had a huge impact on her.

“It’s a phase. It’s a phase that’s lasted a little too long for me, but it’s a phase, and I’ve seen so many different phases,” she told Elle Magazine. “Hopefully people will be sick of it soon.”

The good ones — like Iron Man, Black Panther, The Matrix — I marvel at those movies, and I’m swept up in the entertainment of it, but that’s not why I became an actor,” she added. “Those movies don’t change my life. Hopefully, there’ll be room for everything else.”

Speaking of the films that she did see as life-changing, Foster named A24 film Everything Everywhere All at Once as one of her all-time favourites.

“The Daniels. They made my favourite movie perhaps of all time, Everything Everywhere All at Once… That’s the film that I will return to over and over again whenever I feel depressed or sad,” she explained.

“I first saw it with one of my sons, and we held hands and pinched each other and cried for 45 minutes afterwards,” she added. “And then I saw it with my other son a week later, and it just opened a portal of connection and understanding and hope. He started telling me everything from his high school that he’d never told me, and we were walking in the rain crying and opening up. And I was like, ‘This is what film can do.’”

Released last year, the film became one of the most successful movies of 2022 – taking home seven Academy Awards, 11 nominations and an Oscar for Best Picture. It was also crowned as NME’s Film Of The Year 2022.

Nyad is available to stream now on Netflix and sees Foster co-star alongside Annette Bening – who starred in superhero film Captain Marvel in 2019.

Foster is also set to appear as the lead in the upcoming fourth season of True Detective, which launches on HBO on January 14.

Other famous faces from the entertainment world who have criticised superhero movies include Ridley Scott, who labelled them “boring as shit” back in 2021 and, more recently, Martin Scorsese, who suggested that such films present a “danger to our culture” and filmmakers need to “fight back”.