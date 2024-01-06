Jodie Foster says Gen Z are “really annoying” to work with

Jodie Foster has given her thoughts on Gen Z in the workplace, calling them “really annoying”.

In a new interview with The Guardian, Foster admitted to becoming irritated with Gen Z workers on set. “They’re really annoying, especially in the workplace,” she said. “They’re like, ‘Nah, I’m not feeling it today, I’m gonna come in at 10.30am.’

“Or, like, in emails, I’ll tell them this is all grammatically incorrect, did you not check your spelling? And they’re like, ‘Why would I do that, isn’t that kind of limiting?’”

Advertisement

However, Foster also spoke at length about some Gen Z actors she admired, including The Last of Us‘ Bella Ramsey. Foster, who admitted it was “hard growing up” as a lesbian actress in Hollywood, said she specifically reached out to Ramsey as a mentor.

“I reached out to Bella, because we’d never met, and said: ‘I want you to introduce me at this thing,’” she recalled.

The pair met at Elle‘s Women In Hollywood celebration, where Foster said the event organisers were “very proud of themselves because they’ve got every ethnicity.” “I’m like: yeah, but all the attendees are still wearing heels and eyelashes,” she added.

“There are other ways of being a woman, and it’s really important for people to see that,” Foster continued. “And Bella, who gave the best speech, was wearing the most perfect suit, beautifully tailored, and a middle parting and no makeup.”

Foster also recently gave her thoughts on superhero films, saying she hopes “people will be sick” of them in the near future.

Advertisement

“It’s a phase. It’s a phase that’s lasted a little too long for me, but it’s a phase, and I’ve seen so many different phases,” she told Elle Magazine. “Hopefully people will be sick of it soon.”

“The good ones — like Iron Man, Black Panther, The Matrix — I marvel at those movies, and I’m swept up in the entertainment of it, but that’s not why I became an actor,” she added. “Those movies don’t change my life. Hopefully, there’ll be room for everything else.”