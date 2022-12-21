John Arcilla set to star in Amazon’s first-ever original Filipino film ‘Ten Little Mistresses’

Filipino actors John Arcilla and Eugene Domingo are set to star in Amazon Prime’s first-ever locally produced film Ten Little Mistresses, or Sampung Mga Kerida.

Creative content company The IdeaFirst Company shared the announcement on December 20 in a post on December 20. The film is also set to star Christian Bables, Pokwang, Arci Munoz and Carmi Martin, the post revealed, with Prime Video’s Philippines account also sharing first-look behind-the-scenes images from the film showcasing the cast at work on the film on December 19 with the caption, “Too much love will kill you? It looks like it is”.

The film will premiere on Prime Video on February 15 in the Philippines and more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Too much love will kill you? Mukhang ganun na nga. Ito na ang unang pasilip sa ating first ever Filipino Amazon Original… Posted by Prime Video PH on Monday, December 19, 2022

The Jun Robles Lana-directed murder mystery-cum-comedy begins with a showdown between the 10 mistresses of widowed billionaire, Valentin Esposo, as they vie to become his legal wife. The billionaire is suddenly found dead however, leading to all 10 women being named prime suspects.

Lana told Manila Bulletin that envisioned the film to be “biggest, wildest, campiest mistress movie to end all mistress movies,” while Director Prime Video, Southeast Asia David Simonsen told the outlet, “Filipino audiences love entertainment. We’re excited to be a home for leading Filipino storytellers like Jun, and look forward to partnering with many

more. Ten Little Mistresses is a uniquely local and highly enjoyable comedy and we are delighted to bring this movie to not just audiences in the Philippines but customers across the region and worldwide.”