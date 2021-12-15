John C. Reilly plays Santa in Luca Guadagnino Christmas film

John C. Reilly has featured as Santa in a festive short film directed by Luca Guadagnino – check it out below.

The actor plays Father Christmas in the Call Me By Your Name director’s 40-minute project for Zara called O Night Divine, which also stars Hereditary‘s Alex Wolff.

The film sees both actors singing and working alongside a score by frequent Pedro Almodóvar collaborator Alberto Iglesias.

They are joined by model and filmmaker Hailey Gates, and newcomers including Samia Benazzouz, Chloe Park, Valerio Santucci, Francesca Figus, Tania Hanyoung Park, and Shi Yang Shi.

You can watch O Night Divine here:

Luca Guadagnino is working on a series of new projects, including new A24 feature Bones & All starring Timothée Chalamet and a remake of Lord Of The Flies.

Most recently, he was at the helm of limited series We Are Who We Are, a coming-of-age story which starred Jack Dylan Grazer, Jordan Kristine Seamón, Chloé Sevigny and Francesa Scorsese.

In a four-star review of We Are Who We Are, NME wrote: “At times, We Are Who We Are can feel frustrating and a little unfocused, but in a way, this only makes it truer to teenage life.

“Anchored by compelling performances from Grazer, Seamón and Sevigny, who adds gravitas even when her character is peripheral, this is a fascinating and confounding watch.”

Guadagnino has also made short films for fashion brands before, with the premiere of his 2019 project The Staggering Girl which was released by Mubi and produced in collaboration with Valentino creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli.

You can watch the film on Amazon Prime Video or Apple TV+ now.