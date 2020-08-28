Halloween filmmaker John Carpenter has said David Gordon Green’s upcoming sequel Halloween Kills is a “quintessential slasher film”.

The veteran filmmaker returns as composer on the new film, after directing the original 1978 film, but praised Gordon Green for his new vision.

“It’s the quintessential slasher film,” Carpenter told Bloody Disgusting during the virtual edition of this year’s Fantasia International Film Festival. “It is so intense…oh my god…it even stuns me how incredible it is. David just did a great job. Can’t wait to have you see it.”

Earlier this year, Carpenter called the upcoming film a “slasher movie times one hundred” explaining, “The movie is something else,” Carpenter said in the interview. “It’s fun, intense and brutal, a slasher movie times one hundred, big time. It’s huge. I’ve never seen anything like this: the kill count!”

The first teaser for Halloween Kills was released online last month – check it out here:

Green joined the Halloween universe in 2018, directing the rebooted film starring Jamie Lee Curtis reprising her role as Laurie Strode and Nick Castle as Michael Myers. He will also direct the sequel set to follow Halloween Kills.

The upcoming film will star Curtis once more, while Castle will share the mask with James Jude Courtney. Halloween Kills will also star Judy Greer as Karen Nelson and Andi Matichak as Allyson Nelson.

Halloween Kills is currently due for release in October 2021, after being pushed back due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.