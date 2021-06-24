John Cena says he “closed down” his brother’s wedding after getting into a fistfight

John Cena has recalled the time he “closed down” his brother’s wedding after getting into a fistfight.

The actor, who is currently starring in Fast & Furious 9, appeared on The Tonight Show on Wednesday (June 23) to promote the film. During his interview, he was asked if he’s ever been involved in a wedding fail.

“I think that’s something, kind of, we all have,” he told host Jimmy Fallon, before sharing a story about the time he and his brother Dan cause a bit of a ruckus at the wedding of their other brother, Matt.

“I thought it would be a nice gesture to open the bar,” Cena said, explaining that his gift to his brother was paying for the bar at the wedding. “Drinks are on me, that’s my gift to the bride and groom. Nobody would have to pay for anything.”

From there, things went downhill, according to Cena. “So, I found out it was a mistake when my brother Dan and I got into a fistfight in the middle of the dance floor and closed the wedding down,” he said.

Even though they cut the festivities short, Cena said his family members weren’t that fazed by the ordeal. “You could tell, right then and there, who were guests, and who were a member of the Cena family,” he quipped. “Because the guests were like, ‘What are you gonna do to stop it?’ and the Cena family’s like, ‘No, no, let ’em figure it out. Let ’em do it.'”

You can watch Cena recall the wedding fail below (starting around the 0:58 mark):

Last month, Cena apologised to China after calling Taiwan a country during a recent interview.

The actor, who was during a Fast And Furious 9 interview, said that Taiwan, an island separated from mainland China by the Taiwan Strait, would be the first “country” able to watch the film.

Coming under fire for his comment, Cena acknowledged his mistake and apologised in Mandarin. Sharing a clip on Chinese social media network Weibo, Cena said (as per South China Morning Post): “Hi China, I’m John Cena. I’m in the middle of Fast And Furious 9 promotions. I’m doing a lot of interviews.

“I made a mistake in one of my interviews. Everyone was asking me if I could use Chinese – [movie] staff gave me a lot of information, so there was a lot of interviews and information.”

He continued: “I made one mistake. I have to say something very, very, very important now. I love and respect China and Chinese people. I’m very, very sorry about my mistake. I apologise, I apologise, I’m very sorry. You must understand that I really love, really respect China and the Chinese people. My apologies. See you.”