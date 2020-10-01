John Cusack has said he will no longer speak to people who aren’t “aggressively anti-Trump.”

The actor took to Twitter to explain that he would be blocking anyone who isn’t entirely opposed to Donald Trump ahead of the forthcoming US presidential election.

“I’m blocking anyone who isn’t aggressively anti trump untill election is over,” Cusack wrote. “Sorry, no time for your BS.”

In another tweet, Cusack said he was “done permanently” with those who supported the current president. “I’m sure you’ve all been through it with some family co workers – or friends,” he said.

“Those who cannot see or choose not to see what [Trump] is, we are done talking – permanently.”