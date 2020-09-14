John David Washington has admitted that his father Denzel Washington made him do “a chore or two” while staying with him during lockdown.

The Tenet star revealed during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! with guest host Samuel L Jackson that he had moved back in with his parents.

“You still had to do chores though, right?” the Pulp Fiction actor asked. “I know that Denzel likes some order in the house.”

An embarrassed Washington then replied: “I can’t believe we’re doing this… There was a chore or two. My chore was to make sure I was down for dinner in time.”

“That’s not a chore!” Jackson joked. “A chore is sweeping the driveway, or taking the garbage out. Something legit that earns your keep!”

“How about cooking?” Washington noted. “There you go, I earned my keep that way.” Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, which was finally released a few weeks ago, has made over £115million ($200million) at the global box office since it came out. Advertisement Meanwhile, Washington recently admitted that he was “still kind of grasping” the plot of the film, which has received some criticism over its complex twists. “I mean, literally on the first read, I thought I understood it, strangely,” he said. “In my delirium, I thought I totally had, and I realised as the day went on, ‘Ah, I don’t have it at all.’ But to answer your question directly, I’m still kind of grasping it…” NME‘s five-star review of Tenet said: “It’s a challenging, ambitious and genuinely original film packed with compelling performances – Washington and [Elizabeth] Debicki are especially excellent – which confirms Nolan as the master of the cerebral blockbuster.”