John Travolta and his daughter Ella have recreated an iconic scene from Grease – check it out below.

The actor, who played Danny Zuko in the classic 1978 film, joined his 20-year-old daughter to offer their own version of the hand jive scene for a Super Bowl advert, per ComicBook NOW.

Read more: The biggest talking points from the Golden Globes 2021 nominations

As part of the Super Bowl advert for Scotts & Miracle-Gro, John and Ella made a brief appearance alongside Martha Stewart, actors Leslie David Baker and Carl Weathers, NASCAR driver Kyle Busch, and fitness instructor Emma Lovewell.

Advertisement

The advert focuses on how many have taken greater care of their gardens during the coronavirus pandemic, and allowed each appearing star’s personality to shine through.

After the Travolta father-daughter duo’s appearance, Martha Stewart can be heard saying, “He’s still got it.”

Baker then adds, “Hey, Travoltas, don’t be Tik-ity Tok-ing on my grass.”

In other Grease news, Travolta’s co-star Olivia Newton-John has responded to claims that the film is “sexist”.

Advertisement

“I think it’s kind of silly,” she said. “I mean, this movie was made in the 1970s about the 1950s. It was a stage play, it’s a musical, it’s fun. It’s a fun movie musical not to be taken so seriously.”

The actress added that people “need to relax a little bit and just enjoy things for what they are” and that she “didn’t see it like that at all – I think it’s a fun movie that entertains people.”

Elsewhere, a TV spinoff is also reportedly in development for HBO Max.