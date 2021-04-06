John Williams has been voted ‘most popular living composer’ in new poll

John Williams has been voted the ‘most popular living composer’ in a new poll.

The legendary composer, who has scored a vast number of films including Star Wars, Indiana Jones and Jurassic Park, had a total nine entries in the latest Classic FM ‘Hall of Fame’ poll, from a total of 300 entries.

Williams’ nine entities in the poll were Close Encounters of the Third Kind at 273, Saving Private Ryan at 242, Jaws at 239, E.T. The Extra Terrestrial at 189, Indiana Jones – Raiders of the Lost Arc at 105, Jurassic Park at 66, Harry Potter at 47, Star Wars at 38 and Schindler’s List at 16.

It’s the fourth consecutive year that Williams’ has received the highest placed film score in the poll, with Schindler’s List, Steven Spielberg’s 1993 Holocaust drama, being named the nation’s favourite piece of film music. You can see the full results here.

Speaking about his award last year, Williams said: “I’d like to express my gratitude to the listeners of Classic FM for selecting my music from Schindler’s List for this high honour.

“It was a privilege to be involved in the making of this film, and it’s very gratifying to know that so many people around the world continue to embrace it after nearly 30 years.”

Back in 2016, Williams admitted that he hadn’t watched any of the Star Wars movies that he scored, describing his soundtracks for the films as “not very memorable”.

“I let it go,” he said at the time. “‘I have not looked at the Star Wars films and that’s absolutely true. When I’m finished with a film, I’ve been living with it, we’ve been dubbing it, recording to it, and so on. You walk out of the studio and, ‘Ah, it’s finished.’”

“Now I don’t have an impulse to go to the theatre and look at it,” he added. “Maybe some people find that weird, or listen to recordings of my music very, very rarely.”