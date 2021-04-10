John Williams will return to write ‘Indiana Jones 5’ score

Lucasfilm has revealed that John Williams will be returning to the Indiana Jones franchise to write the score for its next instalment.

The 89-year-old, who composed the music for all four previous Indiana Jones movies, has slowed down his output in recent years, but made a return for Star Wars films, The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi and The Rise Of Skywalker.

The announcement that he would be making a return to the franchise came alongside news that Phoebe Waller-Bridge has been cast in the upcoming sequel.

The Fleabag writer and star will be joining the film alongside Harrison Ford as a co-lead character. Her specific role has not yet been revealed.

A new #IndianaJones adventure begins July 29, 2022. Phoebe Waller-Bridge joins the cast alongside Harrison Ford in the fifth installment of the iconic franchise. The inimitable John Williams will also return to score the film. pic.twitter.com/OrYJHNY6Ys — Indiana Jones (@IndianaJones) April 9, 2021

Logan filmmaker James Mangold will be directing the upcoming film, making this the first Indiana Jones film directed by someone other than Steven Spielberg.

Kathleen Kennedy and Frank Marshall will be producing Indiana Jones 5, while Spielberg will also remain on board as an executive producer. Jonathan Kasdan has written the screenplay for the film.

Discussing the film at last year’s Disney’s Investor Day, Kennedy said it would be the “fifth and final” film in the series.

Production is set to begin in the coming months, and will arrive in cinemas on July 29, 2022. The film was originally scheduled to be released in July 2019, and was subsequently pushed back to July 10, 2020 and then July 9, 2021.

Filming was then due to begin last spring, but was delayed in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

