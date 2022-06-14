Johnny Depp celebrated Amber Heard trial verdict with FaceTime call from Robert Downey Jr.

Johnny Depp reportedly celebrated his Amber Heard trial verdict with a FaceTime call from Robert Downey Jr.

On June 1 the Pirates of the Caribbean actor won his defamation case against his ex-wife following a six-week court battle.

With the jury ruling in his favour, Depp was awarded $10million (£8million) in compensatory damages, plus $5 million (£4 million) in punitive damages.

Advertisement

According to The New York Post, Depp celebrated the verdict in a hotel with friends, where he soon received a FaceTime call from his old friend Robert Downey Jr.

The Iron Man star is said to have told Depp: “John, thank God it’s over,” with the actor’s rep confirming to The New York Post that the pair shared a FaceTime call following the announcement of the verdict.

Depp and Downey Jr. are said to be long-time friends, having both raised to fame at the same time.

Following the verdict Depp was seen performing onstage with his friend Jeff Beck during a gig in Sheffield. The guitarist is currently in the midst of a European tour and has featured Depp as a special guest twice since his case verdict was announced.

The duo are now set to perform at Montreux Jazz Festival on June 15, the same day they’ll be releasing their joint album ’18’.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Heard is set to appear in her first TV interview since the verdict, describing the representation of the trial on social media as “unfair”.

The actress will sit down with NBC Today‘s Savannah Guthrie, with a preview clip of the interview recently being released.

“I don’t care what one thinks about me or what judgments you want to make about what happened in the privacy of my own home, in my marriage, behind closed doors,” says Heard in the clip.

“I don’t presume the average person should know those things. And so I don’t take it personally. But even somebody who is sure I’m deserving of all this hate and vitriol, even if you think that I’m lying, you still couldn’t look me in the eye and tell me that you think on social media there’s been a fair representation. You cannot tell me that you think that this has been fair.”

Heard, who is now appealing the verdict of the trial, filed a counter-lawsuit against Depp, claiming his lawyers had defamed her. The jury awarded the actress $2million (£1.6million) in damages.