Johnny Depp and Al Pacino reunite in ‘Modi’ first look images

First look images of Johnny Depp‘s new directorial outing Modi, starring Al Pacino, have been released – you can view them below.

The upcoming biopic tells the story of Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani, known as “Modi” to his friends, and is based on Dennis McIntyre’s play Modigliani, with a screenplay by Jerzy and Mary Kromolowski.

The synopsis for the story, which takes place over 48-hour period, reads: “On the run from the police, Modi’s desire to end his career and leave the city is dismissed by fellow Bohemians: French artist Maurice Utrillo, the Belarusian-born Chaim Soutine and his English muse and lover, Beatrice Hastings. Modi seeks advice from his Polish art dealer and friend Leopold Zborowski, but the chaos reaches a crescendo when he’s faced with a collector who could change his life.”

In the first-look images below, Depp is seen directing his cast, including Pacino who plays real-life French art collector Maurice Gangnat.⁠

The upcoming film, which has now wrapped production, marks the first time Depp and Pacino have worked together since 1997’s Donnie Brasco. It’s also the first movie to be directed by Depp since 1997’s The Brave.

In a statement, Depp said it was Pacino who persuaded him to take on the project.

“Embarking on this cinematic journey as the director of Modi has been an incredibly fulfilling and transformative experience,” Depp said. “I would like to express my profound gratitude to the entire cast, crew, and producers for their unwavering commitment and creativity.

“To Al, who requested that I make this film – how could I refuse Pacino? A sincere acknowledgement for generously contributing his talent and dedication to this project.

“Modi is a testament to the collaborative spirit of independent filmmaking, and I am excited to present this unique and compelling story to the world.”

The film also marks a moderate return to the mainstream for Depp, who has largely worked away from Hollywood following his highly publicised defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard.