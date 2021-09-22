Johnny Depp has labelled himself a victim of “cancel culture” during a press conference at San Sebastian Film Festival.

The actor is at the event to claim the honorary Donostia Award. In spite of the festival’s decision sparking backlash, in a statement it hailed Depp “one of contemporary cinema’s most talented and versatile actors”.

The announcement post didn’t mention Depp’s recent controversies, after he lost the bid to overturn a libel case that concluded he assaulted his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Now, Depp has gone on record to say that “no one is safe” from “cancel culture”, and called on people to “stand up” for people facing “injustice”.

“It can be seen as an event in history that lasted for however long it lasted, this cancel culture, this instant rush to judgement based on what essentially amounts to polluted air,” said Depp, as reported by Deadline.

He continued: “It’s so far out of hand now that I can promise you that no one is safe. Not one of you. No one out that door. No one is safe.

“It takes one sentence and there’s no more ground, the carpet has been pulled,” he added. “It’s not just me that this has happened to, it’s happened to a lot of people. This type of thing has happened to women, men. Sadly at a certain point they begin to think that it’s normal. Or that it’s them. When it’s not.”

In August, Depp took aim at Hollywood, and suggested that his latest release Minamata was boycotted in the US.

Speaking to The Sunday Times, Depp said he “looked [those] people in the eyeballs” and promised the film would not exploit the real tragedies that took place.

“Some films touch people… and this affects those in Minamata and people who experience similar things,” Depp told The Times. “And for anything… for Hollywood’s boycott of, erm, me? One man, one actor in an unpleasant and messy situation, over the last number of years?”