Johnny Depp might be coming back for ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean’ sequel

Johnny Depp may be returning to the Pirates Of The Caribbean franchise in its next instalment.

Depp, who’s faced a number of years in the Hollywood wilderness following legal troubles with ex-wife Amber Heard, has been the face of the films as Captain Jack Sparrow. And, now it seems that the producer behind the swashbuckling blockbuster series, Jerry Bruckheimer, has hinted that Depp may return to the role in a sixth Pirates film.

Bruckheimer was on the red carpet at the Oscars this week for his work on Top Gun: Maverick, and during a Q&A with Entertainment Tonight he revealed he’d “love” for Depp to return in the next Pirates movie.

Advertisement

Asked if he could say anything about the new film in the Disney-owned series, Bruckheimer said: “We’re all working on it [the next Pirates film]. We’ll see how it comes out. We’re very excited, I think we’re gonna have a great screenplay when, and we’re getting close.”

Pressed further for any news regarding a potential return for Depp, he said: “We’ll see. I would love it. I would love to have him in the movie – that’s all that I can tell you.”

Last year Depp and Heard settled their long-running legal battle, in which they both accused one another of perpetrating domestic violence. The courtroom case ended with Heard being asked to pay her ex-husband $1million.

This was significantly less than the $8.35million she was ordered to pay Depp in June after a verdict was reached in his defamation case against her. The trial was one of the most-talked about events of the summer, with Heard and Depp appearing in a courtroom in Fairfax Country, Virginia.

Advertisement

Since the trial’s end Depp has emerged back into the spotlight. More recently his musical ventures have been making headlines. Having played alongside legendary guitarist Jeff Beck, a close friend, numerous times before his death earlier this year, Depp is now set to pay one last tribute to his old friend.

Depp will appear at two special shows organised by Eric Clapton in memory of beck. The shows are due to take place at the Royal Albert Hall on May 22 and 23, and will “honour the memory and artistry” of Beck, who died suddenly on January 10 aged 78.