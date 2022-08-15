Johnny Depp to direct first film in 25 years, Al Pacino to produce

Johnny Depp will direct his first film in 25 years with the upcoming biopic Modigliani.

The actor, who previously directed 1997’s The Brave starring himself and Marlon Brando, announced he’ll be stepping behind the camera for a second time for a film about the life of Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani.

In a statement (via The Hollywood Reporter), Depp said: “The saga of Mr. Modigliani’s life is one that I’m incredibly honoured, and truly humbled, to bring to the screen. It was a life of great hardship, but eventual triumph – a universally human story all viewers can identify with.”

Based on the play by Dennis McIntyre, Modigliani will tell the story of the painter and sculptor in Paris in 1916. The film will be co-produced by Depp, Al Pacino and Barry Navidi for IN.2, the European arm of Depp’s production company Infinitum Nihil.

According to THR, production will start in Europe in spring 2023, with casting “to be revealed shortly”.

Depp recently revealed his first film role since winning his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, playing King Louis XV in historical romance drama Jeanne du Barry. It marks his first role since 2020’s Minamata, where he played war photographer W. Eugene Smith.

From the trial, Depp was awarded $10million (£8million) in compensatory damages and $5million (£4.1million) in punitive damages. Heard was awarded $2million (£1.6million) for her counterclaim against Depp. In July, Heard filed an official notice to appeal the outcome.

Recently, the actor earned over £3million after selling his debut art collection, which featured celebrity portraits of Keith Richards, Bob Dylan, Elizabeth Taylor and Pacino.