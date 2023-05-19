Johnny Depp’s “rotting” teeth steal limelight at Cannes Film Festival

Johnny Depp‘s appearance this week at Cannes Film Festival has been a major talking point for fans.

The former Pirates Of The Caribbean actor stepped back into the spotlight earlier this week, hitting the red carpet for for the premiere of his new film Jeanne du Barry, in which he plays King Louis XV.

However, after photos of the actor emerged online, many social media users took to Twitter to comment on Depp’s supposedly “rotting” teeth.

“Johnny Depp’s teeth are literally ROTTING,” tweeted one person, while another wrote: “Johnny Depp’s teeth are crying out for help.”

Another added: “I was today years old when I found out that Johnny Depp’s teeth in Pirates of the Caribbean were essentially not altered.”

Johnny Depp’s teeth are literally ROTTING pic.twitter.com/GrbRqOUI4M — chateau bunny ❄️ (@cocainecross) May 17, 2023

I was today years old when I found out that Johnny Depp’s teeth in Pirates of the Caribbean were essentially not altered https://t.co/Nk44Tt2CiT — Uncle CJ (@parkrangersteve) May 19, 2023

We need to talk about Johnny Depp’s teeth for at least forty-five minutes. pic.twitter.com/lbo6yZp55w — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) May 18, 2023

Johnny Depp’s teeth appear to be rotting 😳 pic.twitter.com/f3yZ0JgTxt — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) May 18, 2023

Earlier this week, Depp responded to suggestions that he was “boycotted” by Hollywood following the abuse allegations from his ex-wife, Amber Heard.

At Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday (May 17), the actor answered questions during a press conference after his new film premiered at the festival the day prior.

During the conference, Depp addressed his forced exit from the Fantastic Beasts franchise in 2020 after the abuse allegations came to light.

“Did I feel boycotted by Hollywood? You’d have to not have a pulse to feel like, ‘No. None of this is happening. It’s a weird joke,’” Depp said (via Variety). “When you’re asked to resign from a film you’re doing because of something that is merely a function of vowels and consonants floating in the air, yes, you feel boycotted.”

He added: “I don’t feel boycotted by Hollywood, because I don’t think about Hollywood. It’s a strange, funny time where everybody would love to be able to be themselves, but they can’t. They must fall in line with the person in front of them. If you want to live that life, I wish you the best.”

Meanwhile, Depp’s defamation case against Heard will be the subject of a new documentary series, Depp vs Heard, which is set to premiere on Channel 4 this Sunday.