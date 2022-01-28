Johnny Knoxville suffered brain damage after ‘Jackass Forever’ stunt

Johnny Knoxville has revealed he suffered brain damage following a stunt with a bull in Jackass Forever.

Knoxville, who makes his final Jackass appearance in the film, said a stunt where he’s knocked into the air by a bull left him with severe injuries, including a broken wrist, broken ribs and a concussion that resulted in a brain haemorrhage.

Speaking about the incident on Howard Stern’s radio show, Knoxville said: “Yeah, I got a brain haemorrhage from that. So my cognitive abilities were in steep decline after that hit.”

He added: “No one in my family is happy with the stunts. The bull hit was the worst hit I’ve ever taken from a bull, or maybe period.

“I remember taking some tests. The neurosurgeon said, ‘Do you have trouble paying attention right now?’ I said, ‘Yeah, why?’ He goes, ‘Because you scored a 17 on [your attention].’ That’s out of 100.

“I had to go under all these type of treatments, this transcranial magnetic stimulation, which they buzz your head with these magnets for about 30 minutes at a time for like, oh God, I would say 10 to 12 treatments over a series of two months and it’s supposed to help with depression and help with my cognitive skills.

“It was a tough one to come back from. I was trying to edit the movie at the time but I couldn’t sit still.”

Knoxville said he feels he’s “done enough” stunts following the bull hit, adding that he suffered depression after the concussion which “hasn’t happened before”.

“I can’t take any more hits to the head,” he said. “My brain was just playing tricks on me. I got really depressed and over-focused on things… I did have to start medication for the first time in my life. It completely turned me around – that and doing therapy.

“It was a really hard recovery from this last injury but I’m great now. I feel like I’m the healthiest I’ve ever been.”

Knoxville has previously described an injury to his penis as one of the most painful from Jackass, after he tried to perform a backflip on a motorcycle in 2007.

Jackass Forever will be released in cinemas on February 4.