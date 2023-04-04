‘Joker 2’: Check out the latest pictures of Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix on set

Pictures have emerged of Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix on the set of the upcoming Joker sequel – Joker: Folie à Deux.

The pair can be seen dancing on the staircase that was made famous in the first Joker movie, which is situated near Shakespeare Avenue in the Bronx, New York.

Both are wearing smudged clown make-up and can be seen dancing, smoking and laughing in the shots together. There is also one when they appear to be kissing.

Advertisement

Gaga will play Harley Quinn in the upcoming film, which is rumoured to be a musical.

Check out some of the set pictures here:

Advertisement

Margot Robbie recently shared her thoughts on Gaga‘s casting as Quinn for the upcoming film. Robbie previously portrayed the character in three unrelated DC films: Suicide Squad (2016), Birds Of Prey (2020) and The Suicide Squad (2021).

Speaking of Gaga’s casting, Robbie told MTV News in a recent interview: “It makes me so happy because I said from the very beginning, all I want is for Harley Quinn to be one of those characters, the way like Macbeth or Batman always gets passed from great actor to great actor.”

Robbie went on to explain how she doesn’t feel female characters are afforded the same treatment, although she did acknowledge that she was able to portray Queen Elizabeth I after Cate Blanchett.

“It’s such an honour to have built a foundation strong enough that Harley can now be one of those characters that other actors get to have a go at playing,” she added. “I think she’ll do something incredible with it.”

Gaga confirmed her casting for Joker: Folie à Deux back in August by sharing a teaser on social media. The sequel will be directed by the returning Todd Phillips, and will reportedly begin filming in December.

Set for release on October 4, 2024, the upcoming film will see the return of Zazie Beatz, while also welcoming newcomers Brendan Gleeson and Catherine Keener.

Like the first film, the sequel will be entirely unrelated to the DC Extended Universe.