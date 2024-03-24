‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ reportedly to be “mostly a jukebox musical”

Joker: Folie à Deux has been described as being “mostly a jukebox musical”, with the upcoming sequel featuring at least 15 well-known songs.

Joaquin Phoenix returns as the titular villain in the film, while Lady Gaga joins the franchise as Harley Quinn. It is set to be released on October 4, 2024, the same date as the fifth anniversary of Joker.

In a new report by Variety, sources familiar with the filming have said to expect the movie to include a high volume of reinterpretations of “very well-known” songs, with one being named as ‘That’s Entertainment’, known for the 1953 Judy Garland music The Band Wagon.

The report continues that there may still be an opening for a couple of original songs on the film’s soundtrack too.

The film is also set to star Atlanta’s Zazie Beetz, as well as Catherine Keener (Being John Malkovich) and Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin).

Last September, Hildur Guðnadóttir – who worked as the composer of the first film’s score and returns for the sequel – also teased that the sequel will feature “a lot of music”. “That’s all I can give away,” she added.

The film’s director Todd Phillips shared three images from the film in February. In the first, Gaga and Phoenix are in full make-up and costume as they stand under a spotlight with nothing but darkness around them. The second, meanwhile, shows the pair romantically pressing their noses together through Joker’s prison bars. And finally, the last image shows them dancing together on a rooftop in what seemingly looks like a musical moment.

Gaga previously shared a preview of herself in the iconic role in April last year, as filming on Joker: Folie à Deux came to a close. “That’s a wrap X Harleen,” the singer and actor wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of her in a black dress and smudged black eye make-up.