‘Joker’ to be screened at Royal Festival Hall with live orchestra playing movie score in 2024

DC‘s 2019 film Joker is to be screened at London’s Royal Festival Hall with a live orchestra playing composer Hildur Guðnadóttir’s award-winning score.

The show dubbed ‘Joker – Live In Concert’, will be staged at the venue on Wednesday, February 7 in 2024.

It follows on from the previous concert series held in the UK in 2021.

Advertisement

Pre-sale tickets go on sale this Wednesday (December 20) at 10am GMT before they go on general sale the following day (December 21) and can be purchased here.

Reviewing the film starring Joaquin Phoenix previously, NME awarded it four stars and said it was a “melancholic psychodrama punctuated by splashes of shocking violence”.

It added:”Todd Phillips isn’t clowning around. This is edge-of-your-seat stuff. This is outstanding.”

Meanwhile, Ridley Scott recently criticised the movie for “the way it celebrated violence”. He explained in a new interview that while he was impressed by the performance, he wasn’t the biggest fan of the film as a whole.

“I was blown away by his outrageous film Joker,” the filmmaker told Deadline. “I didn’t like the way it celebrated violence but Joaquin was remarkable.”

Advertisement

Despite that, Scott previously spoke about being inspired to hire Phoenix off the back of his Joker performance for Napoleon, telling Empire: “I’m staring at Joaquin and saying, ‘This little demon is Napoleon Bonaparte.’ He looks like him.”

Elsewhere, Guðnadóttir, who is also composing the sequel Joker: Folie à Deux, also teased that it might be more of a musical than anticipated.

“All I can say is there is going to be a lot of music,” Guðnadóttir said. “That’s all I can give away.”

Phoenix returns as Arthur Fleck, alongside Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn. Filming on the sequel officially wrapped in April this year. New cast additions for the sequel include Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland and Harry Lawtey.

Joker: Folie à Deux is scheduled to be released in cinemas on October 4, 2024.