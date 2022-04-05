Joko Anwar to direct upcoming sci-fi and horror film ‘Fritzchen’

Acclaimed Indonesian director Joko Anwar has been tapped to helm an upcoming film adaptation of author Charles Beaumont’s Fritzchen.

The news was first shared by Deadline on April 5. The upcoming English-language film will reportedly blend elements of sci-fi and horror, although further plot details are currently unknown.

The film is based on a 1953 short story by the American author Beaumont, which is about a young boy and his experience with a creature on a beach. The speculative fiction author also wrote several episodes for Twilight Zone and films such as The Wonderful World of the Brothers Grimm, The Intruder and more.

Michael Voyer (The Broodmare) will adapt the script for the big screen. A release date and cast for the upcoming film have yet to be announced.

Joko Anwar is best known for Indonesian thrillers and horror films such as Impetigore – which was Indonesia’s official submission for consideration in the 2021 Oscars’ Best International Feature Film category – and Pengabdi Setan (Satan’s Slave).

Anwar recently shared a first look at Pengabdi Setan 2: Communion in February. The film is slated for release this year, although a specific date and the movie’s plot points have not been revealed.