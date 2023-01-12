Joko Anwar-produced superhero film ‘Virgo and The Sparklings’ gets new trailer, release date

The official trailer for Virgo and The Sparklings, the next instalment in Indonesia’s Bumilangit Cinematic Universe, has been released alongside its release date.

The vibrant, action-packed trailer for the Joko Anwar-produced flick introduces fans to Riani and her schoolmates Ussy, Monica, and Sasmi as they form the band Virgo and The Sparklings and embark on the beginnings of a musical career.

However, the initially successful debut of the band is interrupted by a spate of magical attacks on ordinary people, leading Riani and her bandmates to don costumes to fight back against the mysterious attack.

Riani is also shown to have pyrokinetic abilities in the trailer, and eventually masters their use with the help of her bandmates. Virgo and The Sparklings is set to arrive in Indonesia cinemas on March 2.

Watch the trailer for Virgo and The Sparklings below.

Pengabdi Setan director Joko Anwar is the executive producer for the Bumilangit Cinematic Universe and will oversee the development of all films in the franchise. At a press conference revealing the trailer for Virgo and The Sparklings, Anwar proclaimed (via Viva), “Surely this will be the most colourful and fun film [in the BCU]. If Gundala is a story about a working superhero, if we look at the story, it can be said to be very mature, with a lot of plot. Sri Asih is an adult character. In this case, saving the world is not just an adult thing. It can be witnessed by all ages and is very fun.”

Anwar also discussed the importance of music in the film, noting that Adhisty Zara, who plays Riani, recorded a track titled ‘Sahabat Angin’, or ‘Friend of the Wind’ for the soundtrack of the movie. “The song became soul of the movie Virgo and The Sparklings. In total, there are dozens of songs sung in the film and there is a soundtrack. A lot of the movie is musical, even if it’s not a movie musical,” he explained.

Indonesian superhero flick Sri Asih, the previous installation in the BCU, was released in November last year following a short one-month delay to polish the film further. It was the second installation in the Jagat Sinema Bumilangit or Bumilangit Cinematic Universe following 2019’s Gundala and stars Pevita Pearce, Christine Hakim, Jefri Nichol, Reza Rahadian, Ario Bayu and Zack Lee.