Joko Anwar says he has plans for third ‘Pengabdi Setan’ film if ‘Pengabdi Setan 2’ is a success

Indonesian director Joko Anwar has said that he has plans for another sequel if the second movie in his Pengabdi Setan (Satan’s Slave) series, Pengabdi Setan 2: Communion, is a success.

According to Detik, Anwar said that he had noted several storylines that could be explored in a sequel. “In the script, there are a few things I’ve noted that will be developed in a sequel. For us to take it further and start writing, this film (Pengabdi Setan 2: Communion) must be a success first,” the director said.

However, success does not mean commercial success, Anwar explained. “A film is successful when the audience wants to know what happens next, not just the numbers, but to also feel love for the characters.”

The possibility of another sequel hinges on whether the audience loves the characters in Pengabdi Setan 2: Communion, he concluded.

Pengabdi Setan 2: Communion, which premiered on July 30 in IMAX theatres, was also the first Southeast Asian and Indonesian film to be presented in the IMAX format. Films from China, Japan and South Korea have previously adopted the format, making Pengabdi Setan 2: Communion the first film from Southeast Asia to be presented in IMAX.

The movie premieres in cinemas all over Indonesia on August 4.

BESOK! Pengabdi Setan 2 bisa ditonton oleh semua kita, teman-teman! Pastikan sekarang beli tiket presale-nya biar dapat kursi favorit. Tonton film yang pertama. #PengabdiSetan2 dimaksudkan buat ditonton hepi-hepi kayak masuk wahana. Boleh teriak sekencang-kencangnya! pic.twitter.com/yBNL6oAf56 — Joko Anwar (@jokoanwar) August 3, 2022

Social media users praised the film’s expanded scope with more detailed scenes, though one particular user noted that Anwar’s films had a habit of failing to land the final act. See more reactions from Indonesian moviegoers below.

Just finish watching Pengabdi Setan 2 communion, i had an honor to watch the movie early at the premiere and got a chance to see and meet a lot of incredible and talented people behind the scenes. Big Thankyou to bang @jokoanwar for inviting me :’) tonight was magical. — reynaldo_art (@reynaldoart1) August 2, 2022

PENGABDI SETAN 2: COMMUNION (SATAN'S SLAVES 2: COMMUNION) is an epic horror sequel that proves to be even more evil than the first. @jokoanwar once again reminds us why he is the country's reigning king of the genre. There are definitely moments in it that will scar you for life! — Kuma AKA Paul🏳️‍🌈🇲🇨🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈 (@Paul_Agusta) August 2, 2022

Review media untuk Pengabdi Setan 2. Terima kasih banyak, teman-teman untuk kemurahan hatinya. #PengabdiSetan2 Beli tiketnya sekarang! pic.twitter.com/Gn0bAUKZvx — Joko Anwar (@jokoanwar) August 3, 2022

A loose remake-prequel of the similarly titled 1980 Indonesian horror film by Sisworo Gautama Putra, Pengabdi Setan sequel Pengabdi Setan 2: Communion will see the return of Tara Basro, Bront Palarae, Endy Arfian, Nasar Anuz, Egi Fedly and Ayu Laksmi from the original film. New additions to the cast include Muzakki Ramdhan, Fatih Unru, Ratu Felisha, Jourdy Pranata, Kiki Narendra, Nafiza Fatia Rani and Iqbal Sulaiman.

The film follows Rini’s (Tara Basro) tribulations as she and her family try to break a curse put upon them following the death of Rini’s mother, who was involved in a satanic cult.

Anwar’s first instalment of Satan’s Slave, which was released in 2017, was both a critical and box office success. More than 4.2million viewers watched the film en route to a box office total of $10.5million – making it the highest-grossing domestic Indonesian film of 2017.