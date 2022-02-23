Joko Anwar shares first look at ‘Pengabdi Setan 2: Communion’ movie

Indonesian director Joko Anwar has released the first look at Pengabdi Setan 2: Communion, the sequel to his award-winning horror film Pengabdi Setan (Satan’s Slave).

The sequel will be released in 2022, the filmmaker revealed in January, though he stopped short of confirming a release date. Details on the film’s plot and premise are also scarce.

However, the first look image Anwar posted on Instagram yesterday (February 22) reveals two pocong, or shroud ghosts, can be seen lying on a mat, only visible due to the flame of a match clutched in an unknown person’s hand.

The director did not share any further plot details in his post, which also invited fans to repost the first look image with their own creative comments at a chance at one of five invitations to the premiere of Satan’s Slave 2.

Anwar’s Satan’s Slave was a remake of a 1980 Indonesian film of the same name by horror filmmaker Sisworo Gautama Putra centring around the horrors experienced by a family. Following a mother’s death from a mysterious illness, she returns to haunt her husband and four children.

The 2017 movie took home seven Festival Film Indonesia awards, including Best Cinematography and Best Art Direction, from a total of 13 nominations that year. It was also a box office hit, garnering 4.2million viewers by the end of the year.

In September 2019, Rapi Films producer Sunil Samtani told CNN Indonesia that the company was ready to work on the sequel to Satan’s Slave, but filming was postponed due to Anwar’s busy shooting schedule for Perempuan Tanah Jahanam (also titled Impetigore) and Gundala.

In 2020, the Indonesian Academy Awards Selection Committee named Impetigore as Indonesia’s submission for consideration in the 2021 Oscars’ Best International Feature Film category.