Joko Anwar’s ‘Pengabdi Setan 2: Communion’ will be Southeast Asia and Indonesia’s first IMAX film

Joko Anwar’s second movie in his Pengabdi Setan (Satan’s Slave) series, Pengabdi Setan 2: Communion, will be the first Southeast Asian and Indonesian film to be presented in the IMAX format.

The Indonesian director made the announcement in an Instagram post proudly declaring the film’s status as the first in the region to adopt the proprietary format. Anwar also revealed nine cinemas where fans can watch the movie in IMAX on the premiere day this July 30, noting that pre-sales were selling out fast.

As a proprietary format, IMAX archives all films that utilise the format, and a check on the IMAX official website reveals Anwar’s claim to be true. The IMAX format has been adopted by films in China, Japan and South Korea, making Pengabdi Setan 2: Communion the first film from the Southeast Asia region to be screened in IMAX.

A loose remake-prequel of the similarly titled 1980 Indonesian horror film by Sisworo Gautama Putra, Pengabdi Setan sequel Pengabdi Setan 2: Communion will see the return of Tara Basro, Bront Palarae, Endy Arfian, Nasar Anuz, Egi Fedly and Ayu Laksmi from the original film. New additions to the cast include Muzakki Ramdhan, Fatih Unru, Ratu Felisha, Jourdy Pranata, Kiki Narendra, Nafiza Fatia Rani and Iqbal Sulaiman.

The upcoming film will follow Rini’s (Tara Basro) tribulations as she and her family try to break a curse put upon them following the death of Rini’s mother, who was involved in a satanic cult.

Anwar’s first instalment of Satan’s Slave, which was released in 2017, was both a critical and box office success. More than 4.2million viewers watched the film en route to a box office total of $10.5million – making it the highest-grossing domestic Indonesian film of 2017.

In April, it was revealed that Anwar will direct a Hollywood adaptation of sci-fi horror movie Fritzchen, which is based on a 1953 short story by the American author Charles Beaumont about a young boy and his experience with a creature on a beach.