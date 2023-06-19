Jon Hamm confirms he was originally meant to star in ‘Gone Girl’

Jon Hamm has revealed that he was originally meant to star as the lead in Gone Girl before Ben Affleck.

The 2014 thriller starred Affleck as Nick Dunne – a man who becomes the prime suspect in the disappearance of his wife Amy (Rosamund Pike). Based on the novel by Gillian Flynn, the film became a huge critical and commercial success at the time.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Hamm was asked by fans whether it was true that he was initially up for the role, the actor replying that he was but had to drop out due to scheduling conflicts with Mad Men.

“I was down to the very end of that,” he confirmed. “It was meant to be me, but we had to film the continuing adventures of Mr. Draper.

“The main character in Gone Girl is from St. Louis,” Hamm went on to note. “And Poor Ben, a Boston guy, had to wear a Cardinals hat. He was not very happy about it.”

Gone Girl was directed by David Fincher and also starred Neil Patrick Harris, Carrie Coon and Tyler Perry, while Pike received an Oscar nomination for her performance.

Meanwhile, Hamm is currently lining up a role in the fifth season of the anthology show Fargo, with the actor set to play the character of Roy. He will appear alongside Juno Temple and Jennifer Jason Leigh.

Details of season five’s plot remain under wraps for now, though it has been reported that it will take place in 2019 – the most modern setting for the show yet.

Back in March, it was reported that Hamm was engaged to Mad Men co-star Anna Osceola after two years of dating.

Speaking last year about the relationship, the actor told The Howard Stern Show: “I’m in a relationship right now and it’s comfortable. It’s a feeling of taking care of someone else and being taken care of.”