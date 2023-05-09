Jonathan Majors appears in court via Zoom as assault case continues

Jonathan Majors appeared in a Manhattan court via Zoom on Tuesday (May 9) regarding his ongoing assault case.

During the appearance, Judge Rachel S. Pauley discussed a motion filed by Majors’ defence team. The prosecution will have until May 23 to respond to the motion. Majors’ team will then have until May 31 to respond back.

Majors is set to appear in court on June 13, when a decision will be made regarding his defence team’s motion. The actor was warned that failure to show up in person could result in a warrant for his arrest.

“I obviously don’t want that to happen, so just stay in touch with your attorney,” the judge told Majors (via Variety).

Majors was arrested on March 25 in Manhattan on charges of assault, strangulation and harassment of a 30-year-old woman.

The unnamed woman was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries to her head and neck, the LA Times reported.

Majors’ legal team has denied any wrongdoing on his behalf, and has released text messages and videos that are intended to prove the actor’s innocence.

Earlier this year, Majors made his big screen debut in Ant-Man And The Wasp Quantumania, starring as Marvel’s new major villain Kang. He later starred alongside Michael B. Jordan in Creed III.

Majors is set to star in a number of upcoming Marvel projects ahead of 2025’s Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

Speaking about taking on the role, Majors previously said: “I’m entering into something that is so massive, so mega,” he said. “I’m humbled, I’m excited. I’m full of energy for it. I have an undying passion for it, and I know I’m not doing it alone.”

He added: “There’s pressure and there’s all the support. From [president of Marvel Studios Kevin] Feige to [producer Stephen] Broussard to Tom Hiddleston, [who] texts me every now and then just saying, ‘What’s up?’ That’s been awesome.”