Jonathan Majors’ first interview since guilty verdict will air next week

Jonathan Majors has sat down for his first interview since he was found guilty of reckless assault in the third degree and harassment last month.

The interview will air on Good Morning America tomorrow (January 8), in which he will be speaking to Linsey Davis of ABC News Live.

Majors was found guilty of assaulting his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari in the back of a car, which he was arrested for in New York in March. He was also found guilty of harassment but was acquitted on separated charges of aggravated harassment and another count of assault in the third degree. His lawyers have repeatedly denied the allegations made against him.

Advertisement

As reported by Variety, his sentencing is set for February 6, with the actor facing up to a year in prison.

Jabbari has not directly commented on the trial’s result but her attorney, Ross Kramer, issued the following statement after the verdict: “We are gratified to see justice served by today’s guilty verdict.

“Ms Jabbari testified publicly and truthfully, even though reliving these traumatic events on the witness stand was obviously painful,” he said.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Majors has been dropped by Marvel Studios following the verdict. The actor played new main villain Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and was set to appear in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, slated for May 1, 2026.

Earlier this year, Majors was dropped by his management company and several film projects, including The Man In My Basement.

Advertisement

In the wake of the guilty verdict, reports suggested that Marvel were contemplating changing the title of the forthcomng Avengers movie.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film’s title has now been scrapped, and the project will be officially known as Avengers 5 until a new title is chosen. The decision to completely change the name of the film suggests that Kang will be written out of the franchise, as opposed to being recast.

In September, it was reported that Marvel executives, including studio boss Kevin Feige, discussed “backup plans, including pivoting to another comic book adversary”, like Fantastic Four character Dr Doom.