Jonathan Majors’ lawyer releases alleged texts which claim to prove his innocence

A representative for Jonathan Majors has released text messages, allegedly from the woman he’s accused of assaulting, that he claims show her taking the blame for the dispute.

Majors was arrested last weekend (March 25) on charges of assault, strangulation and harassment following a “domestic dispute with a 30-year-old female”, according to authorities. The actor was taken into custody without incident and subsequently released.

The unnamed woman was later taken to a local hospital with minor injuries to her head and neck, according to police.

At the time, a representative for Majors denied any wrongdoing. “He has done nothing wrong,” the actor’s rep said. “We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up.”

Majors’ attorney has since released text messages to Variety allegedly from the woman following the dispute. In the messages, which have not been independently verified, the woman is claimed to have told Majors that she was “angry” about the arrest and that “it was my fault for trying to grab your phone”.

“They assured me that you won’t be charged,” the alleged text to Majors reads. “They said they had to arrest you as protocol when they saw the injuries on me and they knew we had a fight. I’m so angry that they did. And I’m sorry you’re in this position.

“Will make sure nothing happens about this. I told them it was my fault for trying to grab your phone. I only just got out of hospital. Just call me when you’re out.”

In a second message sent a few hours later, it’s claimed the woman sent a text saying “they do not have my blessing on any charges being placed” and that the judge “is definitely going to be told this”.

In a statement released on Thursday (March 31), the actor’s criminal defense lawyer, Priya Chaudry, claims Majors was the one who called police.

“The police arrived with the paramedics, as is standard procedure, and arrested Mr. Majors due to an NYPD protocol requiring arrest in certain circumstances,” Chaudry told the outlet. “She also disavowed any allegations that he had done anything to her and confirmed that Mr. Majors called 911 because of her mental condition.”

Majors’ arrest comes after two high-profile blockbuster roles; playing Damian in Creed III opposite Michael B. Jordan and returning as Kang in Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania.