Jordan Peele is producing a remake of Wes Craven’s ‘The People Under The Stairs’

Jordan Peele is producing a remake of Wes Craven’s 1991 horror, The People Under The Stairs.

Read More: The 25 scariest horror films of all time

According to Collider, The Get Out director has signed on to produce a new version of the movie for Universal alongside Win Ronsenfield and their production company, Monkeypaw Productions.

The original version of the film followed a young child and two adult thieves as they break into a house to steal a rare coin collection. Once inside, they get trapped and have to face the Robesons. When the thieves realise what the Robersons are concealing under the stairs, they face a fight for their lives.

Advertisement

Craven, who died in 2015, was reportedly working on developing a television series of The People Under The Stairs prior to his death. This will be the first film of Craven’s to be re-made since his death.

In 2015, a Scream television series debuted on MTV and a fifth Scream movie is now in production. Craven helmed the first four outings of the popular horror franchise.

Speaking to NME about what to expect from the upcoming movie, David Arquette said: “The directors coming on board were really inspired by Wes for themselves in their lives and careers, and it’s an opportunity to continue with his legacy.”

“But it’s gonna be really sad without him, I’ve been thinking about it a lot – important conversations we had in the past. I still feel [like] he is with us in spirit.”

Shooting exactly 25 years after the original, Scream 5 will mark a new chapter for the long-running franchise which gave Arquette and many other actors (including his ex-wife Courteney Arquette, who he met on set and will also return) an early break.

Advertisement

“It’s like 25 years of chronicling our life,” Arquette said. “I mean, I had a child out of this film! It’s a very important film for me, sort of transcending typical filmmaking.”

The actor then said he joins fans around the world in hoping that Neve Campbell, who played lead character Sidney Prescott in the previous films, will reprise her role.

“We just really have our fingers crossed – it would be great to have the whole team back together,” Arquette said.

Scream 5 is scheduled to come out on January 14, 2022.