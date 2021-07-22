Jordan Peele reunites with Daniel Kaluuya for new horror ‘Nope’

Filmmaker Jordan Peele has announced early details on his next project Nope.

The director took to Twitter to launch the poster for his new horror film. Peele also confirmed that he would again be working with recent Oscar-winner Daniel Kaluuya after collaborating together on 2017’s Get Out.

It was announced that Hustlers‘ Keke Palmer would star in the film in February. Minari actor Steven Yeun boarded the project in April. Both appear alongside Kaluuya on the new poster.

Though plot details for the film are being kept under wraps, the tagline reads: “A new terror from the mind of Academy award-winner Jordan Peele.” The filmmaker is credited as director, writer and producer of the project.

The mysterious poster shows a sinister cloud above a town at night, with a single stream of bunting trailing out of it. It also shows Nope‘s release date to be July 22, 2022, one year exactly from the day that the tweet has been posted. Peele simply included a cloud emoji above the poster. See the post below:

Peele last directed the 2019 psychological horror film Us, which starred Lupita Nyong’o. Since then, he has served as executive producer on HBO’s Lovecraft Country series and written and produced the likes of The Twilight Zone and the upcoming reboot of Candyman.

Kaluuya meanwhile accepted his first Academy Award in April. The actor collected the award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for playing Fred Hampton in Judas And The Black Messiah. He is the first Black British actor to receive the award in the performing categories.