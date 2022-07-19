Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope’ first reactions: “It’s out of this world”

The first reactions to Jordan Peele’s new film Nope are in – scroll down to read.

The horror film reunites Get Out director Peele with actor Daniel Kaluuya, and also stars Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun.

Reviews are generally positive so far, with CNN Entertainment Business Reporter Frank Pallotta calling the film “out of this world”.

Advertisement

He continued: “A monster mash with great performances (esp. Kaluuya) and a 50s sci-fi invasion motif. A spectacle about the horrors of spectacles.

“Jordan Peele has been compared to Hitchcock, but Nope shows he’s a next-gen Carpenter. Enjoy the show and don’t look up.”

NOPE is out of this world. A monster mash with great performances (esp. Kaluuya) and a 50s sci-fi invasion motif. A spectacle about the horrors of spectacles. Jordan Peele has been compared to Hitchcock, but NOPE shows he’s a next-gen Carpenter. Enjoy the show and don’t look up. pic.twitter.com/dGKwbXg0WF — Frank Pallotta (@frankpallotta) July 19, 2022

Yahoo Entertainment correspondent Kevin Polowy praised the film but stressed “it’s crazy different from Get Out & Us“.

“It really works as a fun alien movie in the spirit of Tremors,” wrote Mike Ryan from Uproxx, adding: “It feels like a summer alien movie throwback.”

Hollywood Critics Association member Scott Menzel acknowledged the film as Peele’s “most ambitious film” but also thought it was his weakest.

Advertisement

Take a look at some more reactions here:

So #NopeMovie is absolutely phenomenal in so many ways. Perfectly blends together a sci-fi spectacle w/a story that is also something of a Hollywood reckoning & it blew my expectations away. Gorgeously shot, the sound mix is thunderous & the cast all shines. Love love loved it. pic.twitter.com/qdcZIvsX5T — Heather Wixson (@MMEFXBook is available now!) (@thehorrorchick) July 19, 2022

#NopeMovie is a resounding YES. See it on the biggest screen you can find. A thrilling and strange spectacle unlike anything else out there. I'll never look at the sky the same way again. — Nigel Smith (@nigelmfs) July 19, 2022

Jordan Peele’s #Nope is one of the best films I’ve watched this year! It’s frightening & ferocious, but also very funny & unlike any UFO movie you’ve ever seen. It is a wholly unique & VERY entertaining horror epic full of wild surprises & an unforgettable Keke Palmer performance pic.twitter.com/iua9HPt0RG — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) July 19, 2022

#NopeMovie is otherworldly yet indescribable. From instances of sheer terror to heartfelt moments btwn the characters, #Nope is an experience that won't be easy to shake off as you find yourself picking your jaw up from the floor. Jordan Peele has done it again! @nopemovie pic.twitter.com/bUr1ad5TAx — Shannon McGrew 🎃🍭 @ Screaming Into the Void (@shannon_mcgrew) July 19, 2022

The most important thing you need to know about NOPE is it’s crazy different from Get Out & Us. This is Jordan Peele spreading his wings and making big budget Spielberg/esque sci-fi, but with the subtext you’d expect. Enter with an open mind and you’ll be rewarded. #NopeMovie — Kevin Polowy (@djkevlar) July 19, 2022

Nope is Jordan Peele’s most ambitious film but also his weakest. The first act is superb but by the second, it loses its footing and becomes a bad M. Night Shyamalan movie with Spielbergian elements. It lacks a sense of focus with a story that is never fully realized. #NopeMovie — Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) July 19, 2022

I really loved NOPE. Beyond the symbolism (there’s a good amount of that), I think it really works as a fun alien movie in the spirit of TREMORS (a movie, as I found out, Jordan Peele loves). It feels like a summer alien movie throwback. Great fun. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) July 19, 2022

Nope is nothing like what you’d expect. An entertaining head-scratcher, equal parts confusing and terrifying and, like most of the films by @JordanPeele, offers layers you likely won’t peel back in one sitting. (CONT’D) #NopeMovie pic.twitter.com/GwkHzqkynt — Chris Killian (@chriskillian) July 19, 2022

A synopsis for Nope reads: “Caretakers at a California horse ranch encounter a mysterious force that affects human and animal behaviour.”

Kaluuya said recently that Bruce Willis inspired the film’s action scenes, saying: “The most daring thing to do is go for it, [so] let’s do Bruce Willis then. Let’s go for this shit.

“I really care about original films and original content, and to even be making a film like this with Keke Palmer as a lead, me as a lead, Jordan as a director on this level of budget and it be original – it’s so important that this film connects.”

Nope is released in UK cinemas on August 12 after a July 22 release in the US.