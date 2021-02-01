Judi Dench has revealed that she actually has the James Bond theme tune as her ringtone – and has recalled an embarrassing story of it going off while working on the franchise.

The Oscar-winner portrayed M across seven Bond movies, concluding with 2012’s Skyfall, before handing over the reins of MI6 head to Ralph Fiennes.

While tuning in to Eddie Izzard’s 31-day virtual marathon, the comedian decided to ring Dench’s phone to reveal her neat ringtone to fans.

As she held up the phone to the microphone, the Bond theme tune could then be heard blaring out.

The extraordinary @eddieizzard has completed a LUDICROUS challenge. 32 marathons in 31 days!!! and nearly £300k raised. There were some iconic moments along the way too. This from Dame Judi is sensational go to https://t.co/GnykW1f1au to donate! #MakeHumanityGreatAgain pic.twitter.com/uxxQYs1uMI — Greg James (@gregjames) February 1, 2021

Recalling one very apt time that her phone went off, the actress revealed: “It went off once in a rehearsal for Skyfall, and I was absolutely mortified! Because I never have it on me, it’s always ringing, it’s way across the room or upstairs or something.

“But [co-star] Javier Bardem never forgot!” she added.

The latest film in the Bond series, No Time To Die, was recently delayed for a third time due to coronavirus, this time due for release on October 8 of this year.

This means that Daniel Craig’s final outing as 007 will debut 18 months after its original April 2020 release date.

Meanwhile, Dench’s Blithe Spirit co-star Dan Stevens recently recalled her reaction to 2019 flop Cats, admitting it was “full of expletives”.

Speaking about Dench’s attitude on the set of their new movie, he said she “was slightly in rehab from her experience with Cats, so it was just very, very funny listening to her de-brief from all of that.”

Stevens added: “That seems to be my enduring memory of the shoot. She was still bemused by what had happened.”

He elaborated on specifics: “I don’t think I can repeat it. It was full of expletives!”