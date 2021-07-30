Watch the ominous teaser for the ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ prequel movie

A teaser has been released for Jujutsu Kaisen 0, the upcoming movie prequel to the anime Jujutsu Kaisen.

Released yesterday (July 29), the teaser stands at a tantalisingly brief 30 seconds – but manages an ominous introduction to the film’s protagonist, Yuta Okkotsu. It begins with a silver band spinning in the air, the camera panning around to a girl and then the wearied Yuta, who wields a sword as darkness swirls around him.

Watch it below:

Advertisement

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is the anime movie adaptation of the four-chapter manga spinoff first published in 2017. Per Viz Media’s official synopsis of the manga, Yuta is a “nervous” high schooler who’s dogged by Rika, a childhood friend who’s turned into a Curse and won’t leave him alone.

Rika is not your average curse, and attracts the attention of Jujutsu High teacher Gojo Satoru, a fan favourite character from the Jujutsu Kaisen anime series, who convinces Yuta to enrol in Jujutsu High to learn how to combat Curses.

According to the official website for Jujutsu Kaisen 0, Gojo is not the only character from the Jujutsu Kaisen anime that will appear in the film: Maki Zenin, Toge Inumaki and Panda are also involved.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 will premiere December 24 in Japan. Yuta Okkotsu will be voiced by Megumi Ogata, known for voicing Shinji Ikari in the acclaimed series Neon Genesis Evangelion, among other roles.

Advertisement

Like the anime, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 will be directed by Sung Hoo Park and produced by animation studio MAPPA. As Crunchyroll notes, the anime’s screenwriter, character designer, assistant director and composer have all returned to work on the movie.

The first season of Jujutsu Kaisen premiered in October 2020 and concluded in March 2021 – when the prequel movie was also announced.