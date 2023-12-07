Julia Roberts reveals why she loves Taylor Swift’s ‘Betty’ so much

Julia Roberts has revealed the reason behind her love for Taylor Swift’s ‘Folklore’ standout, ‘Betty’, in her latest The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon appearance.

The Hollywood veteran spoke with the talk show host in its December 5 episode while promoting her latest film, Leave The World Behind. After speaking briefly about her three children – 19-year-old twins Hazel and Phinnaeus and 16-year-old Henry – Fallon pulled up an Instagram post she uploaded in June, which indicated that she caught Taylor Swift during her ‘Eras’ tour.

After calling herself a fan of Swift’s, she admitted her embarrassment about her Spotify Wrapped results. “My Spotify Wrapped was embarrassing,” she said. “It was not the cool, ‘Oh, let me share this with all my friends.’ It was like — I figured as much.”

Noticing that she had hashtagged “Betty”, Fallon asked if the ‘Folklore’ cut of the same name was “[her] song”, to which Roberts replied: “I love ‘Betty’ and my mother’s name was Betty, so I particularly love ‘Betty,’”.

Watch Roberts’ full interview with Fallon below:

The Pretty Woman star then spoke about the time she joined Swift on stage alongside American folk legend Joan Baez in 2015. “I took my kids – this was our first big concert – and Taylor had said before the show, ‘There’s a part in the show where — Would you like to come onstage?’ I was like, ‘Oh, I don’t know.’ I get very nervous,” she said.

“At the time, Phin and Hazel were 10 and Henry was 8, and they were like, ‘Oh, Mom. You should do it, you should do it,’” she continued. “And Henry goes, ‘Don’t do it unless you feel comfortable.’ Then I said, ‘Well, can I get a Taylor Swift t-shirt to wear if I go onstage?” Because I was wearing an outfit that I had just worn two days before on the Ellen show. I didn’t want people to be like, ‘Does she ever change?'”

Elsewhere in the interview, she spoke about Leave The World Behind, which was written and directed by Mr. Robot showrunner Sam Esmail. The apocalyptic thriller, which marks the pair’s second collaboration, is based on Rumaan Alam’s 2020 novel of the same name and also stars Mahershala Ali, Ethan Hawke, Myha’la and Kevin Bacon.

She particularly highlighted the involvement of former US president Barack Obama through Higher Ground Productions, the film company he shares with his wife Michelle, which helped produce the film. “Well, this was on President Obama’s reading list,” she stated. “This book was on his list, and he’s a big fan of Mr. Robot. So I think he and Sam collaborated with the notes in the beginning and the notes when we were done filming, in the post-production.”

Leave The World Behind was released in select theatres in the US on November 22, and will be released on Netflix on December 8.